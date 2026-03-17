The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is likely to release the Class 5th and Class 8th results around March 24. This update comes after a recent meeting with board officials, according to a report by The Indian Express.

However, the board has not yet given an official confirmation. Once the results are announced, students from both classes can check their marks online on the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

To view their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number in the login section. This year, the Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, 2026, while the Class 5 exams took place from February 20 to March 5, 2026. Reports suggest that around 26 lakh students registered for these exams.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2026: Steps to check your result

Step 1: To check the results on the official website– rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

Step 2: Select ‘RBSE Class 8th Result 2026,’ or ‘RBSE Class 5th Results 2026’

Step 3: Students need to enter their seat number

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. Their marks will appear on the screen, and they can download or take a screenshot for reference.

The RBSE Class 5th and Class 8th results will show students’ marks on the screen. Students should download their result or take a screenshot to keep it safe for later use.

To pass the exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. If a student gets less than 33% marks in more than two subjects, they will be considered a failure and may have to repeat the year.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2026: Last year’s result overview

In 2025, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 5 results on May 30. The overall pass percentage was 97.47%, showing that most students successfully cleared the exams.

A large number of students performed well, reflecting steady preparation and support from teachers and parents. The high pass rate also highlighted improved academic performance across schools in the state, making it a positive outcome for the education system.