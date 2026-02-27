The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2026 intimation slip, enabling students to find out the city where their examination centre will be situated. Registered applicants can access the slip through the official CEUT PG portal by logging in with their application credentials. The advance city slip is issued before the admit card so that candidates can plan travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) will be held in multiple shifts across various cities. The city intimation slip consists of information about the allotted exam city and date of the examination. However, candidates must note that this slip is not the admit card and cannot be used to take entry in the examination hall. The admit card which will have details like the exact exam centre address and reporting time, will be released separately closer to the exam date.

What are the details that are mentioned in the city intimation slip?

The city slip includes key details like the candidate’s name, subject or paper, exam date, application number, allotted name of the exam city, and shift timing. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details and keep track of the official website for further updates related to the admit card release and examination instructions.

The CEUT PG examination is held for admission into post graduate programme in participating universities across India. It serves as a single test for multiple institutions and streamlines the admission process.

How to download the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip?

Candidates will need to follow these steps to download the city slip:

Step 1: Students will be required to visit the official website-exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the highlighted link that says “CUET PG 2026 Intimation Slip” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: Submit the login credentials.

Step 5: Download and save the city intimation slip for future use.

Candidates should print out a copy for convenience, though it will not be accepted as a valid entry document on the day of the examination.

