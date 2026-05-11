The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group has launched a formal investigation into alleged irregularities linked to NEET UG 2026 after reports emerged that a “guess paper” circulated before the exam contained as many as 120 questions resembling those asked in the actual test.

The development comes days after the examination was conducted on May 3 across the country. Authorities are now examining how the material was prepared and distributed, although officials have not confirmed any paper leak so far.

According to Vishal Bansal, Additional DGP of the Rajasthan SOG, investigators found that more than 400 questions had been circulated ahead of the exam. “There are various misconceptions regarding the NEET exam. There is a ‘guess paper’ with 410 questions. Of those 410 questions, it is said that about 120 questions appeared in chemistry. And this guess paper was with students weeks before the examination, as far back as a month,” he told the press in Jaipur.

Officials described the material as part of a “guess paper” or test series that had been shared before the examination.

Searches conducted in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand as probe widens

The SOG has carried out searches and inquiries in multiple locations, including Sikar in Rajasthan, a major coaching hub, and parts of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, National Testing Agency said it had received suspicious inputs from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand authorities and quickly passed the information to central agencies for independent verification. In a statement issued on May 9, the NTA maintained that the examination itself was conducted under “full security protocol” and proceeded normally at all centres.

The agency said the suspicious inputs were received late on May 7 and were escalated to central authorities the following morning for further action.

Without disclosing details about raids or possible detentions, the NTA stated that it is extending full cooperation to investigators by sharing technical and exam-related data. “The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued,” the statement read.

Social media posts from Maharashtra also examined

Apart from Rajasthan, similar claims have also surfaced in Maharashtra. Videos and copies of test-series material reportedly linked to a coaching institute in Latur were circulated on social media after the exam.

However, local police said no formal investigation has been started there yet.

Amol Tambe, Superintendent of Police of Latur, told the press that authorities are still examining the matter before deciding on further steps.

The NTA has clarified that any decision regarding the examination results or further action will depend on the findings submitted by investigating agencies to the Ministry of Education.

For now, officials say the inquiry remains focused on tracing the source and circulation network of the alleged “guess paper.” No arrests have been announced at this stage, and authorities have not officially declared it a paper leak case.