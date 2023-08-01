Internshala partners with NSDC; aims to provide skill trainings to Indian youth.

Internshala, the career-tech platform, has forged a partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower the youth of India in cutting-edge skills. As the authorised partner, Internshala aims to impact over three lakh learners within a span of three years. The focus of this partnership lies in equipping young individuals with practical-based skills essential in today’s world. Some of the key skills emphasised include data science, electric vehicle technology, digital marketing, machine learning, programming, web development, UI/UX design, IoT and various others, according to an official release.

“The culture of meaningful internships has grown rapidly in India in the last 10 years – thanks in large part to the startup revolution. And the early exposure to the world of work through internships has empowered students to understand the importance of practical skills early on in their college life and prepare themselves for an enriching career well in advance. Internshala and NSDC share a common vision to encourage career outcome-based training and skill development among the students of India to help them get the best start to their careers,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

Under this collaboration, young learners will have the opportunity to participate in paid internships, encouraging them to gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields. Upon successful completion of the training programmes, learners will be awarded a co-branded certificate from NSDC and Internshala, aligning with the Skill India initiative, the release mentioned.

“The objective of NSDC’s collaboration with Internshala is to promote and facilitate skill development among youth in India, empowering them to be prepared for the future by applying theoretical knowledge to practical situations and gaining a deeper understanding of their chosen field of work,” Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, said.