India Post has released the India Post GDS Result 2026. Candidates who applied for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment can now check their results at India Post’s official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the result, the merit list has also been published in the form of circle-wise PDF files. Since the result link is now active, candidates can log in and view their results online.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 28,636 vacancies will be filled across the country. The result was earlier expected to be announced on February 28, but it was delayed. Now, the results have finally been released and the link is available for candidates.

How to download the India Post GDS Result 2026?

Follow the below mentioned steps to check and download India Post GDS Result 2026:



On the homepage, find and click on the link related to the result. You can also directly select the option titled “Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-1, January 2026.”

Next, choose the relevant circle (state or region) from the list provided on the page.

After selecting the circle, click on the “List of Shortlisted Candidates” link.

This will open a new webpage where the India Post GDS Result will be displayed in PDF format.

Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

The recruitment process received a large number of applications from across India. One of the main reasons for the high interest was the minimum eligibility requirement of Class 10 qualification, along with the large number of available posts.

Candidates are advised to stay alert against fake or fraudulent websites claiming to publish the GDS results. To avoid any risk related to financial loss or data theft, applicants should check their results only on the official website of India Post.

India Post GDS merit list 2026

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office of the division where they have been selected within the specified deadline. They need to carry original documents along with two sets of photocopies of all required certificates.

The state-wise merit list will include details such as the division name, post office, Post ID, category of the post, registration number, and marks percentage. After the document verification process, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo a medical examination. Once all formalities are completed, the selected candidates will receive their final appointment letter. For more updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly check the official website of India Post.