CA Inter result January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation January 2026 exam results on March 8 (today). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exams held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24 will be able to check their results on the official websites – icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The CA Foundation 2026 results will likely be declared in the afternoon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards using their registration number and roll number.

Along with the ICAI CA Result 2026, the institute will also release the all-India merit list and the overall pass percentage for the session. The names of the ICAI CA Toppers 2026 will also be announced on the official portal at the same time as the results.

ICAI CA Inter Result Jan 2026: Steps to check scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check their ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Result 2026:

-Visit the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in/caresult

-Click on the link for CA Inter or CA Foundation Result January 2026

-Enter your roll number and registration number

-Type the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen

-Click on the “Submit” button to view your result

The CA result scorecard will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the final result status indicating whether the candidate has passed or failed.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification through the ICAI online portal. This process allows students to request a recheck of their answer sheets to ensure there are no calculation or totaling errors.

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Jan 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

After downloading the ICAI CA scorecard, candidates should carefully check the following information:

-Candidate’s name

-Roll number

-Marks obtained in each subject

-Total marks obtained

-Qualifying status

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Jan 2026: Eligibility criteria

To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates must score at least 40 marks in each subject and secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate across all four papers. ICAI will also award the status of “pass with distinction” to candidates who score more than 70 per cent marks in aggregate in the January 2026 CA Foundation exam.

The CA Foundation examination consists of four papers: Accounting, Business Law, Quantitative Aptitude (which includes business mathematics, logical reasoning, and statistics), and Business Economics.

Negative marking applies to Paper 3 and Paper 4, where one-fourth of a mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. In Papers 1 and 2, half or more fractional marks are rounded up to the next full mark. In Papers 3 and 4, any fraction of a mark is rounded up to the next full mark. For more updates related to the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate exams, candidates can visit the IE Education portal.