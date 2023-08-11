Delhi govt prohibits use of mobile phone in schools

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has prohibited the use of mobile phones in the classrooms of government as well as private schools for students.

In an official circular released on Thursday, the DoE also asked teachers and other school staff to avoid using mobile phones in places such as classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

“Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school,” the DoE circular said.

School authorities have been asked to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency. This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI