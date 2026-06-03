The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important update for students applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets, stating that multiple bank payment gateways are currently available on its online portal to ensure a smooth application process.

In an official communication shared on X (formerly Twitter), CBSE said that payment gateways of State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank are active on the verification and re-evaluation portal.

The clarification comes a day after CBSE opened the online window for Class 12 students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets following the declaration of the 2026 board examination results.

The board clarified that students do not need to hold accounts with any of these banks to make payments. According to CBSE, applicants can use any of the available payment gateways to complete the transaction successfully.

“Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments,” CBSE said.

Payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal. Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments. Candidates may use… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 3, 2026

UPI, cards and net banking accepted

Students can make payments through various online modes, including UPI, net banking, debit cards, and credit cards. The board said the multiple payment options have been provided to make the application process more convenient and accessible.

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CBSE also shared that nearly 40,000 students had successfully submitted their verification and re-evaluation applications through the portal as of 9:30 am. The board said the process has been functioning smoothly despite heavy traffic.

Update comes after cyberattack attempts

The latest clarification also comes days after CBSE disclosed that its re-evaluation portal had faced multiple cyberattack attempts, including a denial-of-service attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits within two minutes on the first day of applications. The board had maintained that its systems remained secure and services continued without disruption.

The board urged students and parents not to rely on unofficial reports or misleading information circulating online and advised them to refer only to official CBSE communications for updates related to verification and re-evaluation services.

Students planning to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation have been advised to complete the process before the prescribed deadline. CBSE also asked applicants to carefully check all details entered in the application form before final submission to avoid errors or delays in processing.