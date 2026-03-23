The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12th result today at 1:30 pm. After the results are declared, students will be able to check the BSEB Inter Result 2026 on the official website – results.biharboardonline.com.

Students can also check the Bihar Board Class 12th results at The Indian Express Education result page

To check their results, students will need to enter their roll code, roll number, and the captcha code on the login page. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 through SMS and the DigiLocker app.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to download online

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets online:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the “Examination Results” section.

Step 3: Click on “Senior Secondary Annual Examination 2026”.

Step 4: Select your stream – Science, Commerce, Arts or Vocational.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button to view your result. Students should download their scorecard for future reference.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check results

The board will release the result on its official websites. Students who appeared for the annual exam can check their results on the following websites:

–seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

–results.biharboardonline.com

–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Usually, the BSEB announces the result through a live press conference. The board will also confirm the exact date and time of the result announcement beforehand.

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Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 examination, students must score at least 33% marks. They also need to secure 40% marks in practical subjects and 30% marks in the written exam to qualify.