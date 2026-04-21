The explosion in AI data centre construction is creating a new category of blue-collar tech jobs, and fibre technicians are emerging as among the most in-demand roles in the infrastructure buildout.

Meta on Tuesday became the first Big Tech company to directly address the shortage, launching LevelUp, a free four-week training programme designed to take people with zero technical experience and make them job-ready fibre technicians for data centre construction sites.

The move is a signal that the AI boom is now pulling an entirely different workforce into its orbit: workers who can physically build and wire the facilities that power large language models and cloud computing.

Why fibre technicians are suddenly critical

Every AI data centre runs on miles of fibre optic cabling that connects servers, storage systems and networking equipment. As companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft and Amazon race to build new facilities, the bottleneck is no longer chips or capital, it is the skilled labour to install and maintain the physical infrastructure.

Meta said the construction industry is facing a “significant shortage of skilled workers” in the fibre technician field. The company has partnered with CBRE, the American real estate services firm, to develop the LevelUp curriculum, which combines classroom instruction, hands-on lab work and team-based activities focused on building transferable technical skills.

“The future of the AI revolution depends on a highly skilled US workforce, one that rises to the challenge of building and maintaining the complex systems that power innovation,” said Dina Powell McCormick, President and Vice Chairman at Meta.

Fiber technicians – No experience needed

Unlike most tech-adjacent training programmes that require a degree or prior certifications, LevelUp is explicitly targeting beginners. Meta said the course is open to recent high school graduates as well as mid-career professionals looking to switch fields. The first batch of trainees is expected to begin this summer.

The structure, four weeks, no cost, no prerequisites, suggests Meta is treating this less as corporate social responsibility and more as a supply-chain problem. Without enough trained fibre technicians, its own data centre timelines are at risk.

The numbers behind the push

Meta’s data centre projects have supported more than 30,000 skilled trade jobs during construction since 2010, along with over 5,000 permanent operational roles, the company said. With AI-driven demand accelerating the pace of new builds, that number is set to grow, and LevelUp is designed to feed the pipeline.

Graduates of the programme will have the opportunity to work at Meta’s US construction sites through its contractor network, offering a pathway into stable employment in the infrastructure sector.