PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Rs 23,000-crore expressway in Uttar Pradesh

The 353-km long expressway, which will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh, by laying the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 23,000-crore Purvanchal Expressway.

The 353-km long expressway, which will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur with Lucknow — the state capital — is expected to be constructed in 36 months, and reduce the travel time between Delhi and Ghazipur.

It will begin from Chand Sarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH 731) and end at Haidariya village in Ghazipur district, about 18 km from the UP-Bihar order.

Addressing a rally at Azamgarh, Modi said the expressway will connect the parts of the state, which have remained away from development, and also reduce the distance between Delhi and Ghazipur by many hours.

“Purvanchal Expressway will take UP, especially eastern UP, to greater heights. More than Rs 23,000 crore will be spent on it and all the places falling in the route will experience a change,” Modi said, adding, with the construction of this expressway, the farmers of Purvanchal will be able to transport crops, cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk in much lesser time to Delhi.

“It will change the face of all villages and towns it passes through. It will provide a new direction to every person, be it a small-time businessman, farmers or the common people, who will be able to transport their produce to mandis on time,” he said.

Stating that the BJP government is working to create an environment of development in UP, he said the CM has worked towards putting a check on crime and corruption.