Worried about hygiene in trains? CSIR-developed disinfection tech to combat Covid in Indian Railways coaches

Soon, new disinfection technology to combat Covid-19 in Indian Railways! Recently, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh said that a new disinfection technology has been developed by the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in train coaches, AC buses, closed spaces, etc. According to the minister, developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology through CSIR- Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), the UV-C technology is totally effective for mitigation of airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2. Besides, according to the Union Minister of State, the new technology will also remain relevant in post Covid era.

Singh informed that the newly developed disinfection technology has been successfully tried in Indian Railways, air-conditioned buses and even the Parliament House and now it is open for roll-out for use by the general public. The minister was speaking after releasing the guidelines by CSIR on Disinfection Technologies for the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission. Singh, however, further cautioned that even after the installation of this new CSIR-developed disinfection technology, people/passengers are advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behavior such as maintaining social distance from one another, avoiding crowds, using of face masks, etc.

According to the minister, the new disinfection technology has been developed as per the requirements for deactivation of SARS COV-2 virus contained in an aerosol with essential ventilation measures, necessary safety and user guidelines as well as tested bio safety standards, etc. He further stated that UV-C deactivates bacteria, viruses, fungus as well as other bio – aerosols, etc., with appropriate dosages utilizing 254nm Ultraviolet light. The Union Minister of State also mentioned that UV-C air duct disinfection system can also be utilized in class rooms, auditoriums, large conference rooms, malls, etc., which in the current Covid-19 pandemic, offers a relatively safer environment for indoor activities.