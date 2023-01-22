Vande Bharat Express: List of all trains, fare, routes, and other details

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’, the Indian Railways in 2019 launched the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed train – Vande Bharat Express. These ultra-modern trains, equipped with a train collision avoidance system — KAVACH — and Wi-Fi services on demand, are one of the best examples of ‘Make in India’ success stories.

These blue and white color trains can run at a speed of 160-180 kmph. At present, there are eight Vande Bharat Express train plying on different routes : New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

India’s first Vande Bharat Express was launched on New Delhi-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019 by PM Modi. The train covers a distance of 771 km in eight hours. The train runs on all days except Monday and Thursday. The fare between New Delhi and Varanasi for AC Chair Car is Rs 1,805 and for Executive Chair Car is Rs 3,355.



New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra Vande Bharat

This is the country’s second semi-high speed train launched by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 03, 2019. The train covers a distance of 655 kms in 8 hours and runs on all days except Tuesday. The fare towards Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra from New Delhi is Rs 1,545 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,805 for Executive Chair Car.

Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat

The Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated on September 30, 2022. The train covers a distance of 520 kms in 6 hours and 20 minutes. The train runs on all days except Sunday. The fare between the two stations are Rs 1,420 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,630 for Executive Chair Car.

Amb Andaura – New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

The Amb Andaura – New Delhi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on October 13, 2022. The run runs six days a week except Friday. It covers a distance of 415 kms in 5 hours and 25 minutes. The fare between two stations are Rs 1,240 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,240 for Executive Chair Car.

Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express

The fifth Vande Bharat Express train between Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central was inaugurated on November 11, 2022. The train runs on all days except Wednesday. It covers a distance of 500 kms in 6 hours and 25 minutes. The fare between two stations are Rs 1,365 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,485.

Nagpur – Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur on December 11, 2022. The train covers the journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes. It runs on all days except Saturday. The fare between Nagpur and Bilaspur are Rs 1,155 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,065 for Executive Chair Car.

Howrah – New Jalpaiguri

The Howrah (HWH) – New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated on December 30, 2022. The eastern India’s first semi-high speed train covers the entire journey in 7.5 hours. The train fare between HWH and NJP stations are Rs 1,565 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2,825 for Executive Chair Car.

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express was launched on January 15, 2023. It covers a distance of 699 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train fare between two stations are Rs 1,665 for AC Chair Car and Rs 3,120 for Executive Chair Car.