Unbelievable! Mumbai to UAE in 2 hours by underwater bullet train speeding through floating pipes; watch video

Imagine the unimaginable! That’s what appears to be the motto of UAE’s National Advisor Bureau Limited which has come up with a concept of travelling between Mumbai and Fujairah in just 2 hours by underwater trains speeding through floating pipes! According to a report in the Khaleej Times, the new futuristic project aims to connect India’s Mumbai with UAE’s Fujairah with an underwater bullet train that will run in floating tunnels. The report quotes Abdulla Alshehhi, the MD and chief consultant at National Advisor Bureau Limited as saying that with this underwater railway link, the distance between the two cities would come down to just 2,000 km.

An artist impression video by National Advisor Bureau shows an underwater bullet train between Mumbai and Fujairah travelling at a speed of 1000 kilometres per hour. This means that the Mumbai to Fujairah journey would be completed in 2 hours! Not only that, the futuristic infrastructure project also envisages trade possibilities with exchange of oil and water.

Alshehhi was further quoted as saying that the floating tunnels will be connected with oil and water pipelines. While UAE can export oil to India through the underwater pipelines, India can export fresh water to UAE, he said. Elaborating on the concept, Alshehhi says that the project will be a boost to bilateral trade, apart from allowing easy movement of people between the two countries. Alshehhi believes that the floating underwater project will allow oil to be exported from Fujairah port while excess fresh water from river Narmada can be exported to UAE. A feasibility study on the ultra-speed floating trains project is yet to be carried out.

Watch video: Mumbai to UAE in just 2 hours by underwater bullet train

With the future of transport options evolving very fast, it is anybody’s guess whether this ambitious concept will see the light of the day or not. Meanwhile, India is already experimenting with introduction of next-generation technologies such as Hyperloop. Projects in Maharashtra (Mumbai to Pune) and Andhra Pradesh (Amravati and Vijayawada) are already lined up.