New MEMU train to run between Berhampur and Cuttack; here’s what’s special

The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train between Berhampur and Cuttack started today, railway officials said. The MEMU train replaces the Berhampur-Cuttack-Berhampur passenger train. “The new train will run six days a week from Monday to Saturday as per the schedule of Berhampur-Cuttack-Berhampur passenger,” said a railway official. The new train has 12 coach rakes. Each coach has a capacity of 110 passengers. Unlike the ordinary passenger and DMU trains, the MEMU train has water facilities for the passengers, said the railway officer.

MEMU trains have two engines on both ends and so, no time will be wasted in changing it. Unlike regular trains where a locomotive hauls the coaches, these trains are specially designed with self-propelling motors beneath the passenger cars. The MEMU train services will be introduced in other sections after reviewing the feedback from the passengers, the sources added.