Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: State-of-the-art Girder launcher machines used on viaducts to expedite progress

Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is implementing the Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project, has introduced new advanced technology for expediting the progress of India’s first Bullet Train project. According to the Railway Ministry, the state-of-the-art girder launcher machines are being utilized on viaducts of the Bullet Train project. The leading edge technology will enhance the productivity of the High speed rail corridor project, the Railway Ministry stated. Last month, Railway Minister informed the Lok Sabha that nearly 89 per cent of land required for this ambitious rail project has been acquired by the Centre.

According to the Union Railway Minister, the execution of the nation’s first ever Bullet Train project, Mumbai – Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in the process of acquisition of land in the state of Maharashtra and also because of consequent delays in the finalization of contracts as well as adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister further mentioned in the Lok sabha that out of a total of the 1,396 hectares of land that is required for the Bullet Train project, approximately 89 per cent, about land of 1,248 hectares, has been acquired.

According to him, 68.65 per cent of the total land of 297.81 hectares required for the Bullet Train project has been acquired in Maharashtra. He further said, five villages in the district of Palghar in the state of Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas, in order to oppose the land acquisition process for the ambitious MAHSR project. These five Maharashtra villages are Warkhunti, Kallale, Man, Sakhare and Khaniwadi, the Railway Minister noted. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, 98.76 per cent land out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, the Union Minister further said.