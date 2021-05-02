India’s lifeline! Indian Railways scales up Oxygen delivery, carries 813 MT of LMO across the country

While UP got 25 oxygen tankers, Maharashtra received 10 tankers, MP got 12, Haryana got five and Delhi got four. Delhi is set to receive 120 MT of LMO in six tankers from Durgapur in the next 24 hours.

Accelerating the pace of delivering liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country, Indian Railways has transported more than 813 MT LMO to states. Maharashtra has received 174 MT, Uttar Pradesh 355 MT, Madhya Pradesh 34.77 MT, Delhi 70 MT and Haryana 79 MT. While 14 ‘Oxygen Express’ trains have already completed their journey, five more loaded trains are on the way, carrying 342 MT of LMO in 18 tankers.

Presenting this information in a virtual press meet on Saturday, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said the railways will ensure that oxygen reaches wherever necessary in the minimum possible time. “We are now receiving demand from every corner of the country and I want to reiterate the railways’ commitment to service.”

While UP got 25 oxygen tankers, Maharashtra received 10 tankers, MP got 12, Haryana got five and Delhi got four. Delhi is set to receive 120 MT of LMO in six tankers from Durgapur in the next 24 hours.

Haryana received its first and second ‘Oxygen Express’ on Saturday carrying 79 MT of LMO in five tankers and the third one carrying 30.6 MT LMO in two tankers has already started from Angul and is currently on its way to Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh received its second ‘Oxygen Express’ carrying 70.77 MT of LMO to Jabalpur and Sagar from Bokaro on Friday and the third ‘Oxygen Express’ to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 MT is on its way from Rourkela and is expected to reach Jabalpur by tonight.

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its eighth ‘Oxygen Express’ currently en-route from Bokaro carrying 44.88 MT LMO in three tankers. The state has received approximately 355 MT LMO so far. Telangana will also receive its first ‘Oxygen Express’ which is currently on the way from Angul carrying 124 MT LMO. Telangana will start receive their Oxygen express shortly.

The railways have converted 4,176 coaches into isolation and quarantine facilities. Delhi has been provided 75 coaches (50 at Shakurbasti and 25 at Anand Vihar with total 1200 beds. Nandurbar (Maharashtra) has been provided 24 coaches with 378 beds, Bhopal has got 40 coaches with 640 beds, Tihi in Indore has got 22 coaches with 320 beds.