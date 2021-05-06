Indian Railways readies 70,000 isolation beds in more than 4,400 Covid Care coaches

These coaches can be moved easily on the Indian Railways network and positioned at places of demand.

Indian Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4400 covid care isolation coaches with about 70,000 beds. These coaches can be moved easily on the Indian Railways network and positioned at places of demand. In the latest update, with Gujarat and Nagaland seeking covid care isolation coaches, the national transporter has swiftly catered to the states’ demand and positioned the covid care coaches at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively. At present, 232 coaches have been handed over to various states as per their demand with a bed-capacity of over 4000 beds. The updated status of these isolation coaches positioned in various states are as follows:

In Gujarat, Indian Railways have deployed 10 coaches for Sabarmati and six isolation coaches for Chandoliya in terms of an MoU signed with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

In the state of Nagaland, the national transporter has positioned 10 covid care solation coaches at Dimapur.

In the last few days, at Maharashtra’s Nandrubar, 14 new admissions were registered, while 13 patients have been discharged. Currently, 26 patients are in isolation at this facility. Up to now, as many as 104 patients have been admitted with discharge of 78 covid patients by State Health Authorities. Also, 11 covid care coaches have been positioned at Ajni Inland Container Depot and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. In this facility, six patients were admitted and four were discharged.

With regard to the Madhya Pradesh government’s demand for two coaches, the Ratlam Division has deployed 22 Coaches with 320 beds at Tihi railway station near Indore. So far, 19 patients have been admitted while one patient was discharged. At this facility, around 302 beds are still available. At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are positioned, there were 28 admissions with 12 patients discharged as per the latest records. At this facility, 273 beds are available.

In Delhi, the national transporter has positioned 75 such coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. A total of 50 coaches are deployed at Shakurbasti and 25 isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway stations. As on date, five admissions were registered with four patients discharged. As many as 1199 beds are still available for covid treatment.

Though isolation coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the Uttar Pradesh government, 10 coaches have been deployed each at Nazibabad, Faizabad, Bhadohi, Bareli, Varanasi, totalling a capacity of 800 beds in 50 covid care coaches.

As per the latest records, these states cumulatively register 162 admissions with 96 subsequent discharges in these facilities. At present, these coaches are being utilized by 66 Covid patients. At these facilities, over 3,600 beds are still available.