Indian Railways new rail line project to provide connectivity to three religious sites in Gujarat and Rajasthan

A railway route connecting Gujarat and Rajasthan and providing better mobility to the temple town of Ambaji has been approved by the Narendra Modi government, Union minister Anurag Thakur informed at the press briefing. The estimated cost of this project is Rs. 2798.16 crores and will be completed by 2026-27, he further informed. The new railway line will not just connect two states with an alternative route but also connect three religious sites and reduce traffic on the main railway line.

The Taranga hill in Gujarat’s Mehsana district is regarded as significant for both the Jain and Buddhist communities. According to a state tourism website, the oldest known Jain temple was constructed on this hilltop in the 12th century. Another notable Buddhist monument that can be found on this hill date back to the fourth century.

The town of Ambaji in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district is the site of the main shrine of Goddess Arasuri, which has been regularly visited and worshipped since the pre-vedic era. Abu Road is a popular tourist destination in Rajasthan.

The alignment of the proposed doubling will traverse through Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat.

Salient features of the new Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line: