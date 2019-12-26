Indian Railways develops unique oxygen parlour to reduce pollution, provide clean air at station; details

This initiative has been developed by the firm ‘Airo Guard’ which is based in Nashik, in collaboration with Indian Railways

Breathe easy at Indian Railways stations! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken an innovative step towards building a clean and natural atmosphere at railway stations. In a bid to improve the passenger experience at railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) zone of the Railway Ministry has opened a unique oxygen parlour at the Nashik road railway station. The oxygen parlour is likely to be a major boost towards the comfort and ease of passengers at the station, as the innovative initiative is aimed at creating a natural and pleasant atmosphere in the indoors of the station area.

This initiative has been developed by the firm ‘Airo Guard’ which is based in Nashik, in collaboration with Indian Railways. The oxygen parlour uses a number of common indoor air filtering plants which help in filtering the harmful toxins as well as pollutants from the air, creating a cleaner atmosphere for passengers.

A Railway Ministry official told Financial Express Online that the purpose of the oxygen parlour product is to create pollution free and pleasant surroundings for residential, commercial or any working space. As the country is witnessing severe air pollution levels causing health issues among people, hence an innovative design for developing clean and pollution free environment at railway station was finalized.

The oxygen parlour works through the effectiveness of the common air filtering indoor plants which eliminate harmful toxins and impurities from the surrounding atmosphere. This will enable passengers to breathe clean and pure air at the busy railway station.

The Nashik road railway station boasts of the oxygen parlour having a series of air purifying plants. Some of the common indoor air purifying plants include the Dwarf Date Palm, Boston Fern, English Ivy, Bamboo Palm, Weeping Fig and a few others, according to Airo Guard. The initaitive is a welcome step and one we hope Indian Railways will emulate at other stations as well.