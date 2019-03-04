New Humsafar Express between Jamnagar and Bandra Terminus flagged off by PM Modi! Schedule, special features

The regular train operations of train number 22923/22924 Humsafar Express will begin on March 6 from Bandra Terminus Railway station and on March 7 from Jamnagar.

New Humsafar Express premium train between Jamnagar and Bandra Terminus! Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a new tri-weekly special Humsafar Express train service between the cities of Jamnagar and Bandra. PM Modi flagged off the new inaugural special Train no. 02924 between Jamnagar-Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express from Jamnagar Railway station. The inaugural special train will reach the Bandra Terminus Railway station tomorrow, i.e., March 5 at 4:10 AM. Bandra is a suburb in the state of Maharashtra and Jamnagar is a city in the state of Gujarat. The Humsafar Express being a modern, premium all air-conditioned AC-3 tier train service has been started by the Indian Railways in order to provide comfortable train journeys for longer routes to passengers.

Bandra Terminus-Jamnagar-Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express schedule and stations

The regular train operations of train number 22923/22924 Humsafar Express will begin on March 6 from Bandra Terminus Railway station and on March 7 from Jamnagar. Train number 22923 Bandra Terminus-Jamnagar Humsafar Express will depart from Bandra Terminus Railway station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11:55 PM and reach Jamnagar 2:35 PM the following day. For the return journey, train number 22924 Jamnagar-Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will depart from Jamnagar every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 8:00 PM and will reach Bandra Terminus Railway station at 10:20 AM the following day. During the journey, the train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot and Hapa railway stations.

The Humsafar Express is an upgraded version of the Rajdhani Express. The luxury train service has several features for the comfort and convenience of passengers for long, overnight journeys. The berths and coaches are comfortable in nature, with multiple mobile charging points, dustbins and LED lights in all compartments. The train also has modular bio-toilets and CCTV cameras for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring 24×7 safety of passengers. Every coach of the Humsafar Express is inclusive of a mini-pantry. A coffee/tea/soup vending machine of the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), the catering arm of Indian Railways has been installed in the coaches.