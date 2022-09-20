Under the mission ‘Jeevan Raksha’ of Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force personnel are engaged in protecting the lives of passengers round the clock at railway stations with their alertness and vigilance.

On Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) 38th foundation day, the Ministry of Railways shared data that showed the number of people (saved by the force) in the last five years (including the present year).

As per the data, in 2018, 397 lives were saved by the force. Out of these 397, 225 were men and 172 were women. In 2019, 415 lives were saved by the officials. Out of these 415, 238 were men and 177 were women. If we talk about 2020, a total of 237 people were saved from getting under the train. 127 were males and 110 were females.

601 (332 males and 269 females) human lives were saved by the Railway Protection Force in 2021. In 2022, till August, 534 human beings were saved by the RPF. Out 534, 308 were males and 226 were females.

Almost the entire India is dependent on the Indian Railways. In FY20, Indian Railways carried 808.6 crores (8.086 billion) passengers. At times, in hurry, travellers do commit mistakes while boarding or deboarding trains.

Railway Protection Force is a security force under the ownership of Indian Railways. It was established by the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957. The aim of the force is better protection and security of railway property and passengers. The force is under the authority of the Ministry of Railways. Interestingly, in India, the percentage of women in the RPF is the highest among all central paramilitary forces, and, as of March 2019, it stands at 10%.

Indian Railways (IR) is a statutory body and operates India’s national railway system. As of 31 March 2022, with a total route length of 67,956 km, it is the fourth largest national railway system in the world by size.