Habibganj and Gandhinagar, Indian Railways first world-class airport-like stations, to be ready by early 2019!

Indian Railways’ first two world-class railway stations with state-of-the-art amenities – Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh and Gandhinagar in Gujarat – will be ready by early 2019. According to SK Lohia, IRSDC MD and CEO, the redevelopment work for both Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations is expected to be complete by January 2019. “Work on both the stations is progressing satisfactorily, we are hopeful that Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations will be commissioned in January-end or February-beginning,” Lohia told Financial Express Online. IRSDC or Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation is the executing agency for the ambitious stations revamp project of Indian Railways.

The Habibganj railway station is the first in India to be redeveloped under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. The station is being developed on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station. The work is being jointly done by IRSDC and private firm Bansal Pathways Habibganj Private Ltd. The entire station redevelopment project of Habibganj is expected to cost around Rs 450 crore, out of which Rs 100 crore are being spent on the station and Rs 350 crore on the commercial development work. The new-look of the station will have a glass-dome like structure. The redevelopment project aims at developing the Habibganj railway station into a world-class, “airport-like” transport hub with several passenger conveniences such as retail areas, gaming and museum zones, plush waiting lounge, food plazas and cafeterias, clean toilets, LED lighting etc. The Habibganj railway station will be a “green” one with waster water being recycled for use.

On the other hand, the Gandhinagar Capital railway station project envisages setting up of a 5-star hotel above the station premises! This Rs 250 crore redevelopment project is an SPV between the Gujarat state government and IRSDC. The new-look Gandhinagar Capital railway station will also have an airport-like feel with a dedicated transit hall, shops, kiosks, book stalls, food stalls, 600 seats for passenger convenience, modular clean toilets etc. The 5-star hotel on top of the station will have 300 rooms, which the state government hopes will cater well to tourists and businessmen, especially during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in future. The ground floor of the hotel, that is currently under construction, will be 22 metres above the ground. It will have 3 buildings, combined to give impression of the shape of petals.