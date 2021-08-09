Faster and smoother train services! Indian Railways completes electrification of over 45,000 Route Km

Various steps have been taken to complete the projects, which include award of large size EPC contracts, assured/committed funds through Extra Budgetary Resource, better project monitoring mechanism, decentralization of powers to field units, etc.
In a bid to provide better train services, Indian Railways has completed the electrification of 45,881 Route Km. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, has recently said various steps have been taken to complete the projects in time, which include award of large size EPC contracts, assured/committed funds through Extra Budgetary Resource, better project monitoring mechanism, decentralization of powers to field units among others. Here is the total length of Broad Gauge routes, electrified Broad Gauge routes, and railway routes that are yet to be electrified, zone wise as on 31 March 2021:
- Central Railway: Out of 3,853 Route km, 3,336 Route km has been electrified and 517 Route km is left
- East Coast Railway: Out of 2,800 Route km, 2,791 Route km has been electrified and 9 Route km is left
- East Central Railway: Out of 4,008 Route km, 3,540 Route km has been electrified and 468 Route km is left
- Eastern Railway: Out of 2,820 Route km, 2,490 Route km has been electrified and 330 Route km is left
- North Central Railway: Out of 3,222 Route km, 2,707 Route km has been electrified and 515 Route km is left
- North Eastern Railway: Out of 3,102 Route km, 2,299 Route km has been electrified and 803 Route km is left
- Northeast Frontier Railway: Out of 4,152 Route km, 652 Route km has been electrified and 3,500 Route km is left
- Northern Railway: Out of 7,062 Route km, 5,512 Route km has been electrified and 1,550 Route km is left
- North Western Railway: Out of 5,248 Route km, 2,186 Route km has been electrified and 3,062 Route km is left
- South Central Railway: Out of 6,206 Route km, 4,145 Route km has been electrified and 2,061 Route km is left
- South East Central Railway: Out of 2,348 Route km, 2,120 Route km has been electrified and 228 Route km is left
- South Eastern Railway: Out of 2,713 Route km, 2,661 Route km has been electrified and 52 Route km is left
- Southern Railway: Out of 4,914 Route km, 3,570 Route km has been electrified and 1,344 Route km is left
- South Western Railway: Out of 3,578 Route km, 1,208 Route km has been electrified and 2,370 Route km is left
- West Central Railway: Out of 3,011 Route km, 3,011 Route km has been electrified
- Western Railway: Out of 4,885 Route km, 3,183 Route km has been electrified and 1,702 Route km is left
- Kolkata Metro: Out of 27 Route km, 27 Route km has been electrified
- Konkan Railway: Out of 740 Route km, 443 Route km has been electrified and 297 km is left
