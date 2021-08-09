Faster and smoother train services! Indian Railways completes electrification of over 45,000 Route Km

Indian Railways has completed the electrification of 45,881 Route Km.

In a bid to provide better train services, Indian Railways has completed the electrification of 45,881 Route Km. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, has recently said various steps have been taken to complete the projects in time, which include award of large size EPC contracts, assured/committed funds through Extra Budgetary Resource, better project monitoring mechanism, decentralization of powers to field units among others. Here is the total length of Broad Gauge routes, electrified Broad Gauge routes, and railway routes that are yet to be electrified, zone wise as on 31 March 2021: