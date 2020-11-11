Covid-19: Indian Railways equips AC coaches with enhanced safety features; details here

Indian Railways has equipped AC train coaches with enhanced safety features.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has equipped AC train coaches with enhanced safety features! To suit the new requirements of passengers, the temperature and air-circulation settings in AC train coaches have been modified by the national transporter. Recently, the Railway Ministry shared a passenger’s positive feedback who was travelling by Chennai – Coimbatore Intercity Special train. According to the passenger, the train is very hygienic. He said, high-level cleanliness was maintained inside the train. He is confident in travelling by this train as hygiene is maintained properly. Watch the video of the passenger giving positive feedback on his train journey:

A few months ago, Indian Railways had rolled out new train coaches for post-pandemic travel. The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, designed two post-pandemic coaches – one air-conditioned coach and one non air-conditioned coach in a way so as to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The national transporter believed that the facilities and amenities offered by these train coaches can make rail passenger business more robust by boosting the confidence of passengers in travelling by trains. An amount of Rs 6 to 7 lakhs per coach was spent on the features. Here are some salients features of these coaches: