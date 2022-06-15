New Greenfield Dholera Airport: PM Modi-chaired Cabinet approves airport development in Gujarat

Dholera Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has recently approved the proposal for the development of Phase I of New Greenfield Airport at Dholera in the state of Gujarat. The New Greenfield Airport at Dholera will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,305 crore and it will be completed within a period of 48 months. According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), New Greenfield Dholera Airport project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL). The DIACL is a Joint Venture Company consisting of the Airports Authority of India, the State Government of Gujarat as well as National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16.

According to CCEA, the Dholera Airport in Gujarat is to get both, passenger as well as cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Thus, it is likely to turn into a major cargo hub to serve the industrial region. The Dholera Airport, according to the CCEA, will also cater to the nearby region as well as serve as a second airport to the city of Ahmedabad. The New Greenfield Dholera Airport is located at an aerial distance of 80 Kilometre from the Ahmedabad Airport. The Dholera Airport is planned for operationalization from the year 2025-26 and the initial estimated passenger traffic is 3 lakh passengers per annum. However, it is expected to grow to 23 lakh passengers over a period of 20 years. Also, the annual cargo traffic, from the year 2025-26, is estimated at 20,000 tonne, which over a period of 20 years, would increase to 2,73,000 tonne.

Earlier it was reported that the Dholera Airport will be well connected with the city’s transport systems. A 120 metres wide strip was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), extending from Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) to the Ahmedabad city. It was said that 90 metres of this strip would be used for developing a six-lane highway and 30 metres for a Metro link.