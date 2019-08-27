Walmart to help farmers with higher produce, better market access, digital farming; announces grant

Walmart India said it would increase its direct sourcing from farmers to 25 per cent of goods sold in its Cash & Carry stores by 2023.

Global retailer Walmart’s philanthropy arm Walmart Foundation on Tuesday announced $4.8 million in grant to Digital Green and TechnoServe — organisations helping small farmers lift themselves out of poverty. The grant would allow the two companies to enable programmes to help farmers access agriculture technology, training on sustainable farming methods, enhanced access to formal markets, and skill and capacity building for farmer producer organizations. The amount is a part of Foundation’s $25 million commitment it made in September to be invested over five years. Walmart India also said it would increase its direct sourcing from farmers to 25 per cent of goods sold in its Cash & Carry stores by 2023.

Walmart Foundation has so far contributed more than $10 million including today’s $4.8 million announcement that would likely create “a meaningful impact to more than 81,000 farmers, including more than 29,030 women farmers (many of whom are organized into FPOs) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” Walmart said in a statement. Walmart.org will solve challenges for small farmers with respect to sustainably growing their production and connecting them with markets, infrastructure, and finance in order to “increase economic opportunity for smallholder farmers and their families while promoting sustainable farming practices and the empowerment and inclusion of women,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart Foundation President and EVP, Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart.

While $1.3 million grant to the Digital Green will help develop a digital data platform to provide better services to Andhra Pradesh farmers, specifically lower-income communities in farmer producer organizations, TechnoServe’s $3.5 million grant will help develop and train up to 20 FPOs and facilitate market linkages by setting up procurement and aggregation systems.

“Sustainable agricultural practices, market linkages, and effective management at the FPO level can boost smallholder farmers’ inclusion, incomes, and livelihoods across India,” said William Warshauer, CEO, TechnoServe. The programme will also train women farmers to help expand their market options, along with support to small farmers on sustainable agriculture practices. TechnoServe aims to boost incomes for 25,000 farmers, of which 50 per cent will be women, with the grant.