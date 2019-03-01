Vistara expands its wings to Dibrugarh, connects this Assam city with Delhi, Bagdogra

Vistara will connect Dibrugarh to Delhi via Bagdogra.

Tata-Singapore Airline’s Vistara is all set to start services to Dibrugarh, Assam from 3 April 2019, the airline said. Connecting Dibrugarh and Bagdogra with daily direct flights between the two cities, the addition will also connect Dibrugarh to Delhi with one-stop flight via Bagdogra.

Bagdogra-Dibrugarh one-way flight will start at Rs 2,399 (inclusive of all taxes) and Delhi-Dibrugarh one-way fares would start at Rs 4,999 which will be inclusive of all taxes. Flight number UK 725 which will connect Delhi-Bagdogra-Dibrugarh will depart at 07:55 from Delhi and arrive at 10:00 at Bagdogra. This will further connect Bagdogra to Dibrugarh as it will take off at 10:35 and arrive at 11:50 to the destination city Dibrugarh. The return flight for the same will be UK 726 which will take off at 12:25. All these will be daily flights.

The new route is important to Assam’s industry as Dibrugarh is the nerve centre of industry, communication and healthcare of the upper Assam region, the release said. Currently, the airline operates in Assam’s Guwahati. The airline is offering three classes of services which includes Premium Economy class, bookings for which are open now.

“Hot on the heels of our announcement of service to Raipur, this announcement of service to Dibrugarh is the second in a series of flight additions Vistara has planned starting this summer.” Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said. The tickets of the new routes can be booked at Vistara’s official website, travel agents, Vistara application and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

Meanwhile, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia introduced new daily direct flights from New Delhi to Indore. The new flights will begin from 25 March 2019, the tickets for which can be booked now. Along with this, it has also added thrice the number of previous flights to Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune. The flights for Indore from New Delhi start at Rs 2,599. The New Delhi flight to Bengaluru, Srinagar and Pune start at Rs 2,999, the airline said.