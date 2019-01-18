WhatsApp emerges as most popular app by Facebook: App Annie

WhatsApp has overtaken Facebook app to become the most popular Facebook app

WhatsApp has become the most popular Facebook app dethroning the company’s eponymous app on Android platform, after securing the maximum number of monthly active users last year, according to app analytics platform App Annie’s latest report. The Facebook-owned app overtook Facebook’s marquee app in terms of popularity, reporting a growth of 30 per cent in September last year. Facebook app, on the other hand, saw a 20 per cent growth in its monthly active user base amid the turmoil over data privacy, elections, and fake news.

The State of Mobile 2019 report released by App Annie outlines the overall growth and rankings of the apps and companies in India among other countries. WhatsApp was arguably the most popular app worldwide last year, outdoing the parent company Facebook’s other apps including the Facebook app, Facebook Messenger app, and Instagram. While the Facebook and Messenger apps grew by 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, the third major app Instagram showed the maximum gain in the popularity with a 35 per cent growth in the user base.

In markets including India, Indonesia, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Netherlands, and more, WhatsApp was the top app last year, however, the stats appear to reciprocate the charts with Facebook leading it in countries such as the US. Even Facebook Messenger gained a spot ahead of WhatsApp in the American app market.

According to the report, India showed a 40 per cent growth in the total time spent on social and communication apps. It was also discovered that half of the time people spent on a mobile device was directed towards the usage of social media and communication apps.

In terms of user engagement in the social media app category in the report, the WhatsApp app outdid others here as well. While App Annie did not provide the specific numbers in the report, it found that WhatsApp Messenger led the chart with comparatively more average monthly sessions in 2018 in as many as five countries including India. Other apps that topped the chart in other countries are Snapchat, Line, WeChat and KakaoTalk.