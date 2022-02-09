Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 chip, Android 12: All you need to know

The phone is being touted as the fastest and slimmest 5G phone in the sub 20K category.

Vivo T1 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, 9th February 2022. The phone is being touted as the fastest and slimmest 5G phone in the sub 20K category. Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,990. The phone comes with a fast 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery. It is also the only phone in its class to ship with Android 12.

The T1 5G will compete with Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G71 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and more.

Vivo T1 5G specs and features

The T1 5G has an all-plastic body with a subtle gradient matte finish that is smooth to the touch. The sides are flat—this is home to a physical fingerprint scanner also. It will come in blue and black colourways. The phone measures just 8.25mm in thickness and weighs 187g.

On the front, the Vivo T1 5G has a tall 6.58-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in game mode. There is a waterdrop-style notch housing a 16MP selfie camera.

(Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

On the back, there are three cameras—a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.

Under the hood, the T1 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and comes with support for two 5G bands—n77 and n78.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo T1 5G India price, availability

The T1 5G starts at Rs 15,990 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

You will be able to buy the phone starting February 14 (12pm) across Flipkart, Vivo online store, and offline retail channels.

