Truecaller brings new features to filter spam messages on iPhone; everything to know

Truecaller application now allows iPhone users to filter out the spam messages in a better way. Users who are interested in getting access to the new feature will have to update their Truecaller application in addition to enabling the SMS filtering option. In a separate measure, the company has also made a lot of changes in the caller ID and spam calls detection feature of the application. With the host of new measures adopted by the company, the company is aiming at making the Truecaller application much more reliable for the iOS users. India is among the top countries where mobile customers receive the highest number of spam calls and messages.

The announcement about the launch of the new feature was made by a company professional on Twitter. Users willing to get access to the new feature will have to comply with the following directions:

Users should ensure that their Truecaller application is completely updated. After doing so, the customers will need to go to the ‘setting’ option on the application which will direct them to another option ‘Messages’. Clicking on the ‘Messages’ option, users will get an opportunity to enable the Message filtering option. After clicking the ‘message filtering (Unknown and Spam)’ users will start getting access to the new feature.

Some years back, India used to be the country where customers used to receive the highest number of spam calls and messages. However, in recent years, the situation has considerably improved and according to the latest report of Truecaller which was released in 2019, India is the 5th worst country battling the scourge of spam calls and messages.