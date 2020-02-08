New WhatsApp update for Android users: Check feature

WhatsApp has introduced new feature.

WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.31 Update: Social media app WhatsApp continues to improve its features to make it more attractive for users. Among its latest updates, WhatsApp has submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.31 for its users on Android, reports Wabetainfo.

The new version features new dark solid colours. In case the users don’t find the latest updates on Playstore, they need not worry, as Google may soon roll out the new version, as per the preference of the Facebook-owned messaging app.

After adding the dark theme in its 2.20.13 beta update, the WhatsApp is working hard to make further improvements. Available in WhatsApp settings, the social media app has introduced Dark Solid colours.

Colours that have been made available include dark brown, dark olive, black, dark velvet and dark purple. If any user changes the theme after selecting the solid dark colour, the user will find the Whatsapp changing from dark solid colour to the lighter one automatically.

In the meantime, WhatsApp recently announced a privacy feature called “Unlock with fingerprint” for its users.

The test feature allows WhatsApp users to lock their accounts. To unlock the Whatsapp, users will require to input their fingerprints. This will work in any android phone with fingerprint sensor of any kind. After this feature “Unlock with fingerprint” is done, no one but only the user can read his/her messages after unlocking it.