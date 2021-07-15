EPOS Adapt 165T: A headset designed for the hybrid workforce

The noise-canceling feature ensures uninterrupted, crystal clear meeting experiences from any desired workplace.

Clear sound in any environment is important for doing business. Technology from Copenhagen-based EPOS, a high-end audio solutions provider, allows you to hear and be heard perfectly, making it a lot easier to perform at work (these days from home). Recently, this Scandinavian company debuted its Adapt 100 series, a headset engineered for the hybrid professional. We got the EPOS Adapt 165T for trial purpose, it retails for Rs 7,490; let’s check out its key features.

EPOS Adapt 165T is a wired, double-sided headset. I believe the affordable headphones are a great option to fulfill today’s audio communication demands without compromising on quality. The noise-canceling feature ensures uninterrupted, crystal clear meeting experiences from any desired workplace.

The headset comes with 3.5mm jack USB type-C, easy plug-&-play connectivity. It is certified by Microsoft Teams and optimised for unified communication practices, making it user friendly for official Microsoft Teams meetings, Zoom meetings and calling purposes, as well. The headphones are built with light-weight materials ensuring a comfortable all-day usage, keeping in mind the demands of today’s hybrid workplace scenario.

In terms of actual usage, the headphones deliver good stereo sound with balanced bass. The flexible design encourages easy movements while adjusting the headset with one hand. It offers a perfect fix on different face sizes and the ear pads can be twisted, allowing the headset to lie flat on the table. Put simply, call quality meets stylish design with these audio gear.

The Adapt 165T uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimise the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard technology protects users from acoustic shock. What I liked most about the headset is plug-and-play device connectivity—a wearer can enjoy enhanced comfort, plus it is easy to store and portable.

Estimated street price: Rs 7,490