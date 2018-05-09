This Harvard startup is helping dogs get younger with its ‘Age Reversing’ gene therapy; Humans next?

Dogs have a special chemistry with humans that goes back many tens of thousands of years. They’re more than just pets. But why do people lavish so much care on an alien specie? A short answer lies on the emotional plane, families do not see a dog as an outsider. And when that dog passes away, in 9-10 years, it feels like the family has lost a part of itself. What if dogs could be made younger?

The world’s most influential biologist, George Church of Harvard Medical School, is working on a gene therapy that can make dogs younger, according to MIT Tech review. The stealth startup by Church believes dogs to be more than just friends. Nonetheless, this age therapy could prove significant for humans too.

Rejuvenate Bio, the company behind the innovation, tested its therapy on the Beagle breed dog and is now claiming that the therapy will make them younger by adding new DNA instructions to their genes. The age-reversal process is build on studies from organisms like worms and flies. Just by tweaking the genes, the life span can be increased by two-folds.

It’s still unknown if the company is actually reversing age of dogs. If they do work, it will not be long for people to start similar innovations. To some scientists this progress means mastery over aging and mostofall, death. The capability to edit genes can go a long way.

Rejuvenate Bio has discussed this plan with investors and has won a grant from the US Special Operations Command into enhancement of military dogs, while Harvard is looking for a broad patent of age control in species like cow, pig, dog, horse, rat, etc. Treating pets is considered to be the first step of creating a cure for humans. The company will first try to stop fatal heart ailments in dog breeds like doberman, taking on enough evidence for human testing.

According to a recent research the global pet-care market is expected to hit the mark of $202.6 billion by 2025. Rise in adoption of pets and growing demands for premium care products are the factors driving this growth. Over 69 percent of millenials prefer to use technology to keep a track of their pets. Apps are allowing owners to monitor health habits, nutritional intake and playtime. With a self-sustaining technology like ‘gene-therapy’ the market is poised to be disrupted.