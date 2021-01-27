Swiggy’s FY20 revenue jumps 127% even as losses widen by 65% and expenses nearly double

Swiggy's expenses increased from Rs 36,591 in FY19 to Rs 68,641 crore in FY20. (File/Express Photo: Pradip Das)

Bundl Technologies, which owns and operates foodtech company Swiggy, has reported a 127.8 per cent jump in its consolidated revenue for FY20 even as net losses and expenses widened by 65.8 per cent and 87.5 per cent respectively. Backed by Tencent, DST Global, and others, and last valued at around $3.5 billion, Zomato’s arch-rival Swiggy saw its total income rise from Rs 12,973 crore in FY19 to Rs 29,556 crore in FY20, according to the regulatory filing sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler on late Wednesday. Swiggy’s losses for FY20 stood at Rs 39,204 crore in comparison to Rs 23,636 crore for FY19. On the other hand, its expenses increased from Rs 36,591 to Rs 68,641 crore.

“Our company’s business grew by 85 per cent, addition of over 100K restaurants with an active delivery fleet of over 200K. We also widened our reach across the country by launching 405 new cities,” the company said in its filing.

