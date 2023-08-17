MSME jobs cross 13-crore mark; this many women employed so far

Employment by MSMEs: The MSME sector has crossed the figure of 13 crore jobs generation including more than 3 crore women workers, said MSME Minister Narayan Rane in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The 13 crore jobs were reported by MSMEs registered on the Udyam registration portal.

“Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the MSME sector ‍ has crossed the figure of 13 crore employment generation. The 13 crore people, included more than 3 crore of women workers. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the MSME sector ‍ is promoting world-class startups and entrepreneurs in a big way, thereby creating new livelihoods across the country,” the post read.

According to the data from the Udyam portal at the time of filing this report, 13.15 crore employment has been generated by 2.33 crore registered MSMEs, of which 2.26 crore were micro-enterprises, 5.64 lakh were small units and 53,083 medium enterprises.

On the other hand, as per the National Sample Survey (2015-16) cited in the MSME Ministry’s annual report last fiscal year, the MSME sector comprising 6.33 crore units reported 11.10 crore jobs (360.41 lakh in manufacturing, 0.07 lakh in non-captive electricity generation and transmission, 387.18 lakh in trade and 362.82 lakh in other services) in the rural and the urban areas across the country.

Also read: 260% jump in funds utilised by MSME Ministry in 5 years: Govt data

Importantly, former MSME minister Nitin Gadkari in 2020 had targeted an additional 5 crore jobs in the MSME sector by 2025.

According to the government data, post-Covid, 63,248 people working in the MSME sector had lost their jobs between July 1, 2020 and July 20, 2022. This included 19,862 jobs lost in FY21, 42,662 in FY22, and 724 till July FY23, as per data shared by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State in the MSME Ministry in the Rajya Sabha on July 26, 2022.

Also read: MSME delayed payments: Only 19% of complaints disposed so far; total applications cross 1.5 lakh

The job losses were respectively reported across 2,870 Udyam-registered MSMEs that were shut between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, followed by 6,222 MSMEs shutting in FY22, and 175 Udyam units that got closed between April 1 and July 20 this financial year, FE Aspire had reported.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises