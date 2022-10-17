Ganit: Leveraging data to fuel business growth

GANIT IS a fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics startup, established in 2017, that helps companies drive value by translating data into insights and insights into action. By combining data, technology and experts, they prescribe what steps to take to preempt business challenges and to appropriate the full potential for an emerging trend, capturing the relevant data and hypotheses that are pivotal to the issues the companies are dealing with.

The Chennai-based firm uses data as a strategic resource which helps ambitious enterprises maximise decision velocity and minimise decision risk. “We see data as a strategic resource in helping organisations achieve their top-line and bottom-line growth,” says the company CEO and co-founder, Shivaprasad KT. “After all, data-driven decision is no longer a curiosity, but a necessity.”

In a short span, Ganit has been able to make a visible and measurable impact on its client’s business. The company has been doubling its growth y-o-y consistently for the last four years, with 100% client retention. It works with Fortune 1000 clients across retail, pharma, consumer products and services, and BFSI industries across several geographies. The challenge of spearheading the adoption of AI and data analytics across verticals requires a bold approach, says Shivaprasad and his firm, according to him, seeks to be that bold new leader with its purpose-driven approach towards building scalable solutions for industries.

Ganit was founded by three veterans of the data science industry – Shivaprasad KT, Ashok Harwani and Hariharan R. The startup’s origins is a real life story that traversed from the dorm room to the board room. Each of the founding partners were batch mates who were on their own career trajectory spanning titles and continents, till one day they decided to come together and create value from their one common passion – Math.

Observing organisational leaders struggle with the effective utilisation of their captured data as well as their reluctance across the board in adopting analytical solutions, it was noticed that almost 90% of the analytics generated was never consumed. Strategic decisions were either gut-based or fatigued by a lack of action bias across the board instead of being driven by data.

Ganit was incorporated to flip the existing data value chain. “The idea behind Ganit was to flip the script on how analytics are being consumed today – to change the way people look at data in itself,” says Shivaprasad. With its customisable offerings, the company aims to make data more consumable than ever before through practically built solutions, focusing on designing and deploying purpose-built AI/ML solutions to maximise decision velocity and minimise decision risk across industries.

Ganit partners with leading organisations across North America, Europe, MENA and APAC. In collaboration with business leaders, it gives organisations’ data a voice, discerning the ‘what’, the ‘why’, the ‘what next’ and the ‘what now’ to translate data into insights through AI and ML.

Recently, as part of their pre-series A funding round, Ganit raised an undisclosed amount which is slated to be used to expand its product portfolio in various spaces including, but not limited to – voice of customer, forecasting, promotion planning, route optimisation, price optimisation as well as fast-growing emerging areas such as ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). In addition to an expansive array of products, Ganit is also looking to more than double its headcount to 500 employees by the end of 2023.

