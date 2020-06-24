Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, others now must show country of origin amid China boycott calls

Online marketplaces have agreed to mention the country of origin for products listed online.

The government has now made it mandatory for horizontal and vertical online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Grofers, BigBasket, Pepperfry and more to enable the display of Country of Origin for products listed online, multiple sources told Financial Express Online. The decision was taken in a meeting by the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) with e-retailers on Wednesday. This has come a day after the Finance Ministry asked sellers on public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to mention the same for products listed.

Among e-commerce players, Walmart-owned Myntra is already showing the Country of Origin under ‘View Supplier Information’ on the product page. While the move echoed the government’s stand on promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ and Make in India goods, it came amid consumers’ growing clamour to boycott import and use of Chinese goods following the recent border clash between the armed forces of the two countries.

While Amazon and Snapdeal declined to comment as of now, responses from Flipkart, Myntra, Grofers, and Bigbasket for this story are awaited.

Meanwhile, traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had urged the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to make the Country of Origin provision applicable for e-commerce companies as well. “CAIT raised this demand on 15th June to Commerce Minister in the wake of the fact that mostly all e-commerce companies are selling Chinese goods in large percentages on their portals and in absence of Country of Origin provision, the customers are unaware about the origin of the Country which certainly influences the choice of the Consumers,” it had said in a statement. Moreover, after chief ministers, political parties of all states, Bollywood and cricket celebrities, CAIT on Wednesday wrote to Reliance’s chief Mukesh Ambani and 50 other industrialists of India for their support to its ” boycott Chinese goods” campaign titling ” Bhartiya Saamaan – Hamara Abhiman”.