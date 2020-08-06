Shutters down: Shut multiplexes, food courts to hit mall revenues

Malls may have opened in several cities post-lockdown but multiplexes, food courts, restaurants and gaming zones continue to be shut, because of which revenues of India’s top 10 malls would fall by 50% this fiscal.

