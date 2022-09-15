JSW Paints says reviewing CCI order in complaint against Asian Paints

JSW Paints on Thursday said it is reviewing the recent order passed by the Competition Commission wherein the regulator rejected the company’s complaint against Asian Paints.

The company had alleged that Asian Paints was indulging in unfair business practices and misusing its dominant position in the decorative paints market.

“We do not agree with the Commission’s order that Asian Paints has not abused its dominant position. We are currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate steps to protect the interests of our customers and dealers for a free and fair market,” A S Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints, said in a statement.

While the dismissing the complaint, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in its order dated September 8, said the allegations made against Asian Paints could not be substantiated to form a prima facie view in the matter.

In the statement, JSW Paints said CCI following an investigation based on the complaint and through the order has confirmed that Asian Paints is in a dominant position in the decorative paints market.

“CCI order also reaffirms our view that paints dealers do not have any countervailing buying power and are at the mercy of Asian Paints and not vice-versa as claimed by Asian Paints,” it claimed.