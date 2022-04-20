IHCL forays into branded residences, signs up for new Taj hotel in Chennai

Foraying into the branded residences space, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of another Taj hotel in Chennai. The new development under a management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

The greenfield development will comprise a luxury hotel with 235 keys and 123 Taj branded residences. The hotel will have four restaurants and a bar, and a selection of adaptable meeting spaces with outdoor areas ideal for hosting both business and social events.

IHCL has tied up with Ampa Group, one of the business families in Chennai with diversified interests in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL said, “We are excited to announce the fourth Taj hotel in Chennai, together with branded luxury residences. This signing is in line with IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. The multi-use development will cater to our discerning clientele and in addition to a world-class hotel will offer some of the most exclusives homes in the city managed by a trusted brand. We are pleased to partner with AMPA Group for this project. ”

The complex spread over 3.5 acres is strategically located at Nelson Manickam road with proximity to key business districts. Guests will also be able to enjoy the recreational facilities of a pool, fitness centre and spa. The branded residences will enjoy Taj’s services and access to the hotel’s facilities.

Ampa Palaniappan, MD, AMPA Group, said, “We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for the Taj hotel and branded residences. Homeowners will have the privilege of enjoying the world-renowned Taj hospitality, in the privacy of their homes.” AMPA Group owns the AMPA Skywalk, which is among the first malls in Chennai.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Chennai including three under development. IHCL and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses, these include Taj, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels, and Ginger, which is into the lean luxe segment. Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel — The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 235 hotels including 59 under development globally across four continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations.