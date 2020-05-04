Fund Raise: Keeping the customers secure and protected

Ashish Tandon, founder & CEO of Indusface

In this rapidly changing scenario, as more and more businesses accelerate digitalisation of their operations via web applications, cloud-based managed application security solutions like ours are projected to be in huge demand,” says Ashish Tandon, founder & CEO of Indusface.

Recently, this fast-growing application security SaaS startup, that helps businesses protect their web and mobile applications, secured $5 million in funding from Tata Capital Growth Fund II to accelerate global customer acquisition and product innovation plans. “We are delighted to partner with a trusted brand like the Tata Capital Growth Fund and look forward to leveraging their global outreach and expertise in executing our growth plans rapidly,” he said.

Tata Capital Growth Fund (TCGF) II invests in companies that can be segmented under three themes—urbanisation, discrete manufacturing and strategic services. These fast growing companies benefit from the synergies and networks that the Tata Group and the team will provide. TCGF family of funds have created a niche in terms of identifying companies that are well-positioned to redefine or create large new markets, with notable investments such as Star Health & Allied Insurance, Sai Life Sciences and Home First Finance Company, to name a few. Post the transaction, Pramod Ahuja, partner, Tata Capital Growth Fund, will join the Indusface board of directors.

Akhil Awasthi, managing partner, Tata Capital Growth Fund, said, “We believe that the cyber security market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority with the increased salience of digital business processes.”

Indusface solutions secure thousands of customer applications globally by detecting security risks and protecting them from being hacked. At the heart of the Indusface solution is a cloud based security platform built using its proprietary Web Application Security Scanner and a dynamic Web Application Firewall, integrated with an intelligent global threat information engine and managed by security experts.