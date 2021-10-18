Data monitor: Iron prices down but supply remains tight

Domestic prices have mirrored the global trajectory, correcting 28% from a high of Rs 7,787/tonne in July.

Global iron ore prices have slid from a 10-year high of $214 per tonne in June to $125 per tonne as of October first week.

Domestic prices have mirrored the global trajectory, correcting 28% from a high of Rs 7,787/tonne in July. However, the fall in domestic prices has been less steep compared with the global slide.

The domestic iron ore market has been facing a supply crunch since the expiry of leases on 37 operational mines (40-45 MT equivalent) in March 2020, which coincided with a nationwide lockdown.