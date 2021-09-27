  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Monitor: FY21 marked a low for wind power

September 27, 2021 6:40 AM

In terms of generation, FY21 was one of the worst years for the wind sector with PLF levels dropping significantly vis-à-vis the P-90 estimates as well as FY20 levels.

Uncertainty over the availability of wind resource led to negative deviation in the wind generation performance in FY21.



Uncertainty over the availability of wind resource led to negative deviation in the wind generation performance in FY21.

However, solar performance continued to be largely stable with both positive and negative deviations limited between 1-4% in a majority of the states.

