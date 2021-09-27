Data Monitor: FY21 marked a low for wind power

Uncertainty over the availability of wind resource led to negative deviation in the wind generation performance in FY21. (Representative image)

In terms of generation, FY21 was one of the worst years for the wind sector with PLF levels dropping significantly vis-à-vis the P-90 estimates as well as FY20 levels.

However, solar performance continued to be largely stable with both positive and negative deviations limited between 1-4% in a majority of the states.