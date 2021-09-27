Data Monitor: FY21 marked a low for wind power

In terms of generation, FY21 was one of the worst years for the wind sector with PLF levels dropping significantly vis-à-vis the P-90 estimates as well as FY20 levels.
In terms of generation, FY21 was one of the worst years for the wind sector with PLF levels dropping significantly vis-à-vis the P-90 estimates as well as FY20 levels.
Uncertainty over the availability of wind resource led to negative deviation in the wind generation performance in FY21.
However, solar performance continued to be largely stable with both positive and negative deviations limited between 1-4% in a majority of the states.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.