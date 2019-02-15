‘Caringly Yours’: Bajaj Allianz unveils new brand identity with a new tag line

Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj said every company has to make money to survive

In a bid to change the perception about insurance companies among customers and go beyond policies, premiums and claims, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has unveiled its new brand identity with a new tag line ‘Caringly Yours’.

Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj said every company has to make money to survive. “Building a company and running a company is not only about making money it is also an opportunity to give to the greater good of society that is where our new slogan of ‘Caringly Yours’, launched today, is all about. It is about how we are more than an insurance company,” Bajaj said.

The company not only cares for the customers, employees and shareholders, but also cares about society, he said.

MD & CEO Tapan Singhel said the idea was not to talk about products but about care. “Customers do not see insurance company as friendly especially when something goes wrong. We want to take the industry to a different level by showing we care,” he said. Two-wheeler insurance accounts for 45% of the premium for Bajaj Allianz. Around 27% of its motor insurance business comes from two-wheeler insurance with a 67-70% claims ratio. In line with the care theme, Bajaj Allianz’s first initiative under the new identity was of adoption of helmets and started off with a hoarding comprising 1,500 helmets in a formation displaying the tag line. Data showed that around 80% of deaths in two-wheeler accidents could have been saved if riders used helmets and the promotion of helmets was to show their concern and help prevent these fatalities, he said.