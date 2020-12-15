  • MORE MARKET STATS

BPCL to consider buying Oman Oil stake in Bina refinery

By: |
December 15, 2020 5:27 PM

The company board will on December 17 "consider a proposal for according 'in-principle' approval" for "acquisition of 36.62 per cent of equity shares in BORL from OQ S.A.O.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C.)," it said.

BORL became a subsidiary of BPCL in March this year when it converted warrants into shares taking the state-owned refiner's stake in the erstwhile equal joint venture to 63.38 per cent.BORL became a subsidiary of BPCL in March this year when it converted warrants into shares taking the state-owned refiner's stake in the erstwhile equal joint venture to 63.38 per cent.

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has said its board will on Thursday consider buying out Oman Oil Company in the Bina refinery project in Madhya Pradesh. BPCL board will also consider merging Bharat Gas Resources Ltd(BGRL) with itself, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

BPCL holds 63.68 per cent stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

Related News

The company board will on December 17 “consider a proposal for according ‘in-principle’ approval” for “acquisition of 36.62 per cent of equity shares in BORL from OQ S.A.O.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C.),” it said.

This would amount to the acquisition of 88.8 crore equity shares from OQ. The board would also consider a proposal to approach the Madhya Pradesh government for acquiring 2.69 crore warrants held by it in BORL. The meeting would also consider “merger of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL) with BPCL,” the filing said.

BPCL incorporated BGRL for handling the natural gas business in June 2018. It won licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households and industries in 13 Geographical Areas under round 9 and round 10 of City Gas Distribution (CGD).

BGRL is also planning to put up an LNG import terminal along the East Coast of India. Oman Oil had recently expressed interest to divest its stake in BORL. BORL became a subsidiary of BPCL in March this year when it converted warrants into shares taking the state-owned refiner’s stake in the erstwhile equal joint venture to 63.38 per cent.

In addition to the equity investment in BORL, BPCL had subscribed to zero per cent compulsorily convertible debentures of Rs 1,000 crore and share warrants of Rs 1,585.68 crores which on conversion would turn BORL into a subsidiary of BPCL.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. BPCL to consider buying Oman Oil stake in Bina refinery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments services deeper
2EESL, MSEDCL commission 8 MW solar energy project in Maharashtra
3Facebook, Twitter and TikTok could be blocked in the UK if they fail to act against harmful content