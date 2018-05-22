SBI Q4 Results 2018: Net loss widens to Rs 7,718 crore as NPA provisions surge two-fold; shares rally 6%

SBI Q4 Results 2018: Following the fourth-quarter earnings release, shares of SBI surged 6.04% to a day’s high of Rs 259.9 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)

SBI Q4 Results 2018: India’s largest bank by assets and third-largest by market capitalisation State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 as bad loan provisioning surge more than two-fold as compared to same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, SBI’s standalone net loss rose over three-fold to Rs 7,718.17 crore as against a standalone net loss of Rs 2,416.37 crore in the October-December period of the financial year 2017-2018. State Bank of India has posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the comparable quarter of the financial year 2016-2017.

Following the fourth-quarter earnings release, shares of SBI surged 6.04% to a day’s high of Rs 259.9 on BSE.

SBI reported a rise of 18.57% in the consolidated net income to Rs 68,436.06 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2017-2018 versus a standalone net income of Rs 57,720.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. For the financial year ended 2017-2018, SBI’s standalone net income grew by 23.08% to Rs 2,59,663.83 crore versus Rs 2,10,979.17 crore while on the consolidated basis SBI net income saw a marginal growth of 0.95% to Rs 3,01,491.31 crore vs Rs 2,98,640.26 crore as for the FY17.

With two continuous quarters of losses, SBI posted a standalone net loss of Rs 6,547.45 crore in the financial year 2017-2018 as compared to a standalone net profit of Rs 10,484.1 in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the assets front, SBI’s gross NPAs (non-performing assets) surged to 10.91% of the total gross assets at the end of 31 March 2018 as against 10.35% as at 31 December 2017 and 6.9% as at the end of 31 March 2017 while, on the other hand, net NPAs escalated to 5.73% at the end of 31 March 2018 versus 5.61% as at 31 December 2017 and 3.71% as at 31 March 2017. In absolute terms, SBI’s gross NPAs crossed Rs 2 lakh crore mark for the first time. As at the end of 31 March 2018, SBI’s gross NPAs were Rs 2,23,427.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,99,141.34 crore as at 31 December 2017 and Rs 1,12,342.99 crore as at the end of 31 March 2017.