Amul’s Panchamrit for temples; makes it easier, hygienic for devotees amid coronavirus

Panchamrit is a blend of honey, sugar, curd, milk and ghee, and the product is aimed at temple-going devotees.

Amul has launched Panchamrit, a mix of five ingredients which is usually offered in temples as ‘prasad’, as hygiene becomes a focal point amid coronavirus panic. Panchamrit is a blend of honey, sugar, curd, milk and ghee, and the product is aimed at temple-going devotees. While there is no official statement yet from Amul on the product, the FMCG major has started manufacturing the product in its plants. Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi confirmed to Financial Express Online that the Panchamrit is a new product launched in the last 10 days.

Amul’s panchamrit will be available in a “convenient and hygienic” single-serve pack. Currently, UP-based Ananda Dairy which retails flavoured milk, ghee, and sweets etc, and a Gurugram-based Bidada Foods sell panchamrit.

One more unique innovation from @Amul_Coop , https://t.co/ydXnjaJ2fL — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) July 3, 2020

Panchamrit is not the first ayurvedic or desi drink that Amul has ventured into. Earlier in June, the company announced the roll out of Tulsi and Ginger Latte which the company said were “immunity milk shots”. These products were also launched amid the coronavirus pandemic as an increased traction for immunity building products was witnessed during the lockdown period. The company also sells Haldi Doodh, which is also considered an immunity building beverage. Currently, Dabur and Patanjali are among the major ayurvedic FMCG companies in India.

Meanwhile, Amul has forayed into the sandwich bread category in Maharashtra as the company looks to ramp up its existing portfolio. The company is also looking to launch into the branded atta category as well, an industry which is pegged over Rs 15,000 crore, the Financial Express had earlier reported. The company has already initiated a pilot project in Anand, Gujarat and a formal launch is expected around Diwali, the newspaper reported sources as saying. Presently, ITC’s Aashirvaad and Godrej group’s Pillsbury are the existing players in the branded atta category.