Yogi Adityanath finalises 221-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya amid rage over temple construction

Ayodhya dispute: Amid growing rage over Ayodhya dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the decks for the construction of a grand statue of Lord Ram in this temple town. According to a report in The Indian Express, Adityanath on Saturday finalised the details for the construction of a 221-metre tall statue in Ayodhya.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Avaneesh Awasthi, informed that the statue will be made of bronze and height of statue will be 151 metres. Its overhead umbrella will be 20 metres and pedestal will be 50 metres.

Also, there will be a provision for a modern museum inside the base of the statue. The museum will showcase the history of Ayodhya and Ikshvaku dynasty right from King Manu to the present status of Ram Janmabhoomi, an official statement released by the state government said. According to Hindu literature, the Ikshvaku dynasty was founded by legendary king Ikshvaku. Lord Rama belonged to the Ikshavaku dynasty.

Also Read: Centre should bring law for Ram Mandir, says Mohan Bhagwat

Besides, the museum will also depict a detailed description of all the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu. Ram was the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Also, it will have arrangements for depiction on the topic “Bharat ke samasta Sanatan Dharma” through art techniques.

Watch video:

“For the selection of appropriate land for this statue, soil testing, as well as wind tunnel testing, is going on at present,” said the official spokesperson of the government.

Once the statue of Lord is constructed, it will become the tallest statue in the world. At present, Statue of Unity dedicated to India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the tallest statue in the at 182 metres. The statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 commemorating the birth anniversary of Patel.