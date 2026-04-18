Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought an apology for the Lok Sabha setback for the women’s reservation bill from “mothers and sisters” in an emotional address to the nation today. “Women will make the opposition pay for the disrespect,” he said, accusing the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties of “betraying” women and celebrating the defeat of their political aspirations, despite decades of demand by women leaders across parties.

This is his first address after the Constitution Amendment Bill brought for providing women reservation in legislatures failed to get two-third majority in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill received 298 votes, while 230 MPs voted against it.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha, from the existing 543 to 816, to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. While 298 members voted in favour of the bill, 230 voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority, causing it to fail.

Two other bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to a vote after the first one failed, with the Centre saying they were “intrinsically linked” to the legislation related to women’s reservation.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi

Congress is an anti-reform party.

One major reason for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is… the fear of these dynastic parties.

Nari Shakti Vandana Research was a ‘great yajna’ to empower women of the 21st century.

Those parties that have opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment in Parliament are taking women’s power for granted

Woman forgets everything, but never forgets her insult

Senior BJP leaders on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of “betraying” women and celebrating the defeat of their political aspirations, despite decades of demand by women leaders across parties.

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Smriti Irani said the “Congress party smiled smugly, thumped desks and celebrated the crushing of the political aspirations of ordinary women”. “The Congress and its supporting allies celebrated the fact that women who have struggled for years in politics, and who were only demanding 33 per cent reservation in Parliament, were denied their rights,” she alleged.

NDTV, quoting sources reported that the Opposition will be writing a letter to PM Modi, demanding the implementation of the previous Women’s Reservation Bill.